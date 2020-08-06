1/1
Richard E. Wise
1941 - 2020
Richard Edward Wise, 78, slipped away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 with his daughter by his side.
He was born Dec. 18, 1941, to the late John H. & Ruth C. (Miller) Wise Sr., in Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Richard Wise; his brother, John H. Wise Jr.; his sister, Nancy E. (Bill Wright) Wise; and one niece.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie (J. Lee Dunaway Jr.) Wise, of Chillicothe; his sister, Ruth Ann (Ralph Strader) Wise, of Columbus; his grandson, Jesse Lee Dunaway III, (Kayla Gobel), of Chillicothe; his three granddaughters , Samantha Ann (Khristopher D.
Powell Sr.) Dunaway, of Wheelersburg, Sarah Elizabeth Wise, of Chillicothe, Brittany Ann Dunaway (Skyler Scott), of Chillicothe; his great-grandson, Khristopher D. Powell Jr.; several cousins, four nieces and eight great-nephews. Also, his longtime friends, Charlene Mullins, of Jackson, and Floyd and Wilma (Rickie) Cooper, of Jackson.
He moved from Grove City, Ohio in July 1976 to Jackson. He loved flea marketing, fishing, watching television, collecting guns and knives and loved just being on his land with his beloved dog, Bob. He made his home on Sharonville Road, in Limerick, for over 40 years. He retired from Merillat Industries of Jackson in 1995. Richard was also a veteran of the United States Army. In 2017, due to his ailing health, he was forced to move into Logan Elm Health Care Facility, Circleville.
A special "Thank you" to the entire staff at Logan Elm. They always went above and beyond to care for all his needs; they were our heroes before the pandemic ever started. I would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for providing "comfort care" to him in his final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Richard's family.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Defenbaugh-Wise Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
