Richard L. Marioth
Richard Lee Marioth, age 65, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 after a lengthy illness with Huntington's.
Retired from Columbus Distributing. Member of the American Legion Post 144.
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mona Marioth; brother, Ricky; in-laws, Art and Maxine Hacker; brother-in-laws, Jerry and Joann Hacker and Donald McClung.
Survived by wife of 40 years, Judy; sons, Rich (Carrie) and Robie (Michelle) Marioth; daughter, Christina (Matt) DeVine; grandchildren, Maddison, Corey, Chase and James Marioth, and Natalie and Grace DeVine; brothers, Bob (Becky), Ronald and Tony Marioth; sisters, Connie (Wade) Newsome and Vickie McClung; several nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m. at Obetz Cemetery.
Arrangements by O.R. Woodyard Company 1346 South High Street.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com



Published in Circleville Herald from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
