Richard Lee Welch, 79, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 at OhioHealth Berger Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 7, 1939, in Washington Court House, the son of the late Herschel and Blanche (Rosa) Welch.

Richard is survived by his sons, Richard E. (Kimberly Wagner) Welch, of Chillicothe, Tommy Welch, of Adelphi, Chris (Mary) Welch, of Circleville, and Eric (Renee) King, of Circleville; daughters, Toni Carnahan, of Pittsburgh, Nancy (Mike) Tymoszczuk, of Marysville, and Page (Kevin) Webb, of Somerset; grandchildren, Heather, Erica, Kayla, Sierra, Carmen, Hannah, Jensen, Amanda, Nicholas, Colin, Carly, Avery, Tierra, Briauna, Todd, Laura, Nash, and Andrea; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by his wife, Judith May (King) Welch; and brother, Robert Welch.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a 1957 graduate of Washington Court House Senior High School. He worked at the Reynolds Aluminum Factory in Ashville for many years and was treasurer and president of the factory's AFL-CIO Union. Richard was a member of the VFW Post 3331, Circleville, and thoroughly enjoyed playing golf as a pastime. In his later years, Richard enjoyed spending time at the Circleville Senior Center and worked at the Upper Lansdowne Golf Course, Ashville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Rev. Doyne Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery, Circleville, with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Friday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences can be made on Richard's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 25, 2019