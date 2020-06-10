Richard Michael Allen Jr., 23, of Stoutsville, passed away on June 5, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
He was born in Lancaster on June 30, 1996.
He was preceded in death by a cousin, Lucas Conley; grandpa, Herschel Mumaw; and grandma, Donna Allen.
Richard is survived by his mother, Chrystal Mumaw (Doug Wellman); daughter, Ryli Mae Allen; girlfriend, Laci Noble; grandparents, Susan Stephens and Ronnie Allen; siblings, Caitlin Allen (Skylar Brady), Ryan Allen and Kirk Wellman III; niece, Audrey Brady; aunts, Kendra (Tim) Wickline and Angie (Jeff) Bullock; uncle, Herschel (Brittany) Mumaw; and by numerous cousins.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12-2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.