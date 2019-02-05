Richard M. Carothers, age 68, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on February 2.

He was born on July 10, 1950 to his parents Orville "Bud" and Ozilla "Toots" Carothers in Circleville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Circleville High School, and stayed in his hometown his whole life.

Richard was a long-time member of the Eagles, and greatly enjoyed his Harley Davidson Motorcycles, riding his bikes all over town. He worked hard, and for a number of years, he worked for the Plastics Plant in Circleville. He was a simple man with a kind heart and loved his family.

Richard is preceded in death by his loving parents. Left to mourn his passing is his daughter, Jenniffier (Shawn) Freshwaters; his granddaughters, both of whom he was very proud, Brianna and Willow Graves; as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place with a Celebration of Life conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Richard's memory to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road Suite C, Circleville.

