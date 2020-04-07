|
Richard (Dick) Noe, 90, passed away on April 6,2020 after a short illness.
Dick was born Oct. 23, 1929 in Columbus then moved to the Circleville area in 1999.
Dick was known for his charismatic personality, pool playing expertise, car enthusiasm and generous heart. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by niece, Deborah Perkins Edwards (Roger); son, Adam Noe (Nancy); daughter, Todd Noe; and many grandchildren and great-grand children.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday April 9, 2020 at Glendale Union Cemetery in Cardington.
Online condolences can be made to http://www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 8, 2020