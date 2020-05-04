Richard R. Stuckey
Richard R. Stuckey, 80, born Aug. 13, 1939, has passed away to join his loving wife, Judith, on May 1, 2020.
He is survived by many loved ones and will be greatly missed.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 4 to May 7, 2020.
