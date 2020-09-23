1/
Richard S. Cattran
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Scott Cattran, 60, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020.
He was born on April 18, 1960 in Lancaster to Richard and Georgetta (Truman) Cattran.
Richard was an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Richard is survived by his mother, Georgetta Cattran; daughter, Brooke Leatherwood; grandson, Xander Simpkins; and by sister, Teri (Joe) Mogan.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at noon at Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Forest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved