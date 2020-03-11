Home

Richard W. Zahard Obituary
Richard Walter Zahard was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Pickaway County on Aug. 3, 1948 to Walter J. and Mary (Wolford) Zahard.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Zahard.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Vicky L. (Whaley) Zahard; children-stepchildren, Nikkie (Dan) Finnell, Dayna (Patrick) Anderson, Jeremy (Michelle) Klinebriel, Holly (Rich) Wade and Todd (Brook) Zahard; grandchildren, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Brantlyn (Savannah Weber) Anderson, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Peyton Anderson, Rylee Dowden, Tori Klinebriel; great-grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn and Grayson; brother, Mike; and sister, Mary (Brad) Hill.
Richard was a 1967 graduate of Logan Elm High School and served in the United States Army as a CH 47 repairman. He went on to retire as a welder from Corna-Kokosing and was a member of Living Water CCCU.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
