Rick L. Teets

Rick L. Teets Obituary
Rick L. Teets, 69, of Chillicothe, died 2:20 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born May 4, 1951 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Robert and Ruby Roese Teets.
On June 20, 1973, he married Christina L. Frost Teets, who survives.
Also surviving are three children, Travis (Jill) Teets, of Ashville, Casey Teets and Lacey Fowler, both of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Rachael (Michael) Colletti, Tristan Teets, and Connor Humphries; a brother, Rodney Teets, of Williamsport; and a niece, Deidra Teets.
Rick was a retired farmer and employee of the Clark Grave Vault Company, as well as a former rodeo cowboy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Following cremation, private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
