Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Gartin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky D. Gartin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky D. Gartin Obituary
Ricky "Rick" Dean Gartin, age 54, of Amanda, Ohio passed away on Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 at Ohio State James Cancer Hospital.
Rick was born on Nov. 13, 1964 in Amarillo, Texas to his parents, Harrison "Duke" and Julia "Judy" Gartin. He graduated from Westfall High School in 1983. Rick then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served in Operation Desert Storm.
Rick is survived by his father, Duke (Judy) Gartin; his brother, Gary (Lynn) Gartin; his daughters, Aubrey (Anthony) Hart, Amber (Chad) Warren, and Autumn Gartin; and his three grandchildren, Liam, Zoe, and Emmy.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia "Judy" Gartin, and his brother, Roger Gartin.
Rick was cremated and a private burial service for family will take place in the future.
A memorial will take place on Nov. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crossroads Church in Circleville, Ohio. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Semper Fi Fund or another .
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -