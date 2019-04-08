Ricky Elkins, 62, of Laurelville, passed away on April 7, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1957 in Circleville to Billy and Thelma (Riddle) Elkins.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by siblings, Vicky, Billie, Millie and Jerry.

Ricky is survived by his mother, Thelma Elkins; brother, Ronny Elkins; sisters, June VanCuren and Diane (Brent) Ebert, each of Laurelville; and by nieces and nephews, David "Davy" and Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Tiffany (Eric) Platt, Travis (Jill) Ebert and Sarah and Jessica Elkins.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.

Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville is handling the arrangements.