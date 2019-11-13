|
Rita (Derr) Gleason, 76, of Westerville, and formerly of Circleville, passed away in her home Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Rita's Christian faith sustained her during several recent years of adversities with her health.
Born on May 19, 1943 in Lancaster, Ohio, Rita was the daughter of the late Harley (Hock) and Miriam (Helser) Derr.
She graduated from the Ohio State School of Cosmetology directly following her 1961 graduation from Lancaster High School.
Rita was married on Aug. 2, 1963 to James Patrick Gleason at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster, Ohio. Rita and Jim were faithful members of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, serving as youth leaders for a few years.
Rita worked as a hairdresser for a few years before staying home to raise her boys. She then worked and retired from Circleville City schools. Rita was a learner at heart and enjoyed traveling with family to various historical sites around Ohio. She enjoyed reading the classics, crocheting, doing needlepoint, cooking, working puzzles, and entertaining her cats. Above all, Rita enjoyed spending time with family, classmates, friends, and neighbors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, James (Jim) Patrick Gleason; sons, Timothy (Constance) and Christopher (Heather); and six grandchildren, Kiera, Keegan, Claire, Mary, Calleigh, and Caelan (Tank).
There will be a celebration of her life from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14th, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, 220 South State Street, Westerville, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, Rita's family requests donations in her memory be made to Mount Carmel Hospice in Westerville, Ohio.
The family expresses special appreciation for all OSUCCC James hospital personnel, the Mount Carmel Hospice team, and the support of many friends and families.
Remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 14, 2019