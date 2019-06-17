|
River Mae VanCuren, born into Heaven on June 12, 2019 at Mount Carmel, Grove City.
She is survived by her parents, Hayden VanCuren and Haile Clements; grandparents, Randy and Cindi Riffle and David and Teresa VanCuren; great-grandparents, June VanCuren, Sheila Bray, Robert and Nancy Clements and Ronnie and Charlene Riffle and Barbara Winland.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Chris Winland and great grandfathers, Larry Winland and David VanCuren.
Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 15, 2019 at Green Summit Cemetery.
Arrangements were completed by the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 18, 2019