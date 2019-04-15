Robert Alvin Benis (Benny) Lutz, age 87, of Ashville, passed away April 14, 2019 at Mount Carmel West Hospital. He was born January 25, 1932 to the late Denver and Ethel Lutz from Amanda, Ohio.

Benny was a graduate of Walnut Township H.S. class of 1949, Asbury College 1954, and The Ohio State University 1961. He was a loving husband, father, school teacher, principal and school superintendent.

He was a member of Village Chapel Church where he taught Sunday school and sang in the choir for many years. He was a lay speaker, lay leader, and delegate to the West Ohio United Methodist Church Conference. He also was involved in the Reynoldsburg Emmaus Community, Circle of Caring, and was a former member of the Wesley Glen Board of Trustees.

Benny is preceded in death by wife, Carolyn Courtright Lutz; son, Joseph Lutz; brothers, John, Leland, and Ellis Lutz; and sister, Esther Mann.

He is survived by children, Susan Panazza, Long Beach, Calif., Jeff (Mary) Lutz, Hollywood, FL, John Lutz, Valencia, CA, Mary L. Lutz, Westerville, OH, Karen (Michael) Snyder of Springfield, OH, and Richard (Susan) Peters of Avon, CT; brother-in-law Leonard (Sallie) Mann; nine, grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 18 from 4-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio and 1 hour prior to services at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19 at Village Chapel Church, 30 Circleville Ave. Ashville, Ohio.

Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Village Chapel Building Fund.