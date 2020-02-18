Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Beliveau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Beliveau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Beliveau Obituary
Robert Beliveau, 67, of Circleville, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.
He was born on May 6, 1952 in Lowell, Massachusetts to Lionel and Irene (Vadnais) Beliveau.
He was a 1974 graduate of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Robert enjoyed family genealogy and was an avid sports fan. He had a long 30-year career in several areas with E.I. Dupont.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Thomas J. Beliveau, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Richard R. Beliveau, of Halifax, Massachusetts; sister, Priscille T. Michaels, of Leominster, Massachusetts; four nephews; one niece; and good friend, Roger Oiler.
Family services at a later date in Manchester, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the .
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -