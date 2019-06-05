|
|
Robert C. Sargent, 60, of Circleville, died unexpectedly June 3, 2019 in Columbus. He was born Sept. 29, 1958 in Ashland Ky., the son of James and Phyllis (Williams) Sergent. Bob was a 1976 graduate of Logan Elm High School, owner of TA Express and an avid outdoorsman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis, in 2018.
Bob is survived by his father, Jim; brother, Steve (Shelly) Sargent; nephews, Zach (Jaclyn), Jason (Annie) and Luke (Ashlee) Sargent and great nephews, Elliott, Ansel, and Bennett; and his faithful dog, Tank.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Phil Manson officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Family requests memorial contributions to the Heritage Nazarene Church Missions Fund.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 6, 2019