Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert C. Sargent


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert C. Sargent Obituary
Robert C. Sargent, 60, of Circleville, died unexpectedly June 3, 2019 in Columbus. He was born Sept. 29, 1958 in Ashland Ky., the son of James and Phyllis (Williams) Sergent. Bob was a 1976 graduate of Logan Elm High School, owner of TA Express and an avid outdoorsman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis, in 2018.
Bob is survived by his father, Jim; brother, Steve (Shelly) Sargent; nephews, Zach (Jaclyn), Jason (Annie) and Luke (Ashlee) Sargent and great nephews, Elliott, Ansel, and Bennett; and his faithful dog, Tank.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Phil Manson officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Family requests memorial contributions to the Heritage Nazarene Church Missions Fund.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now