Robert D. Lutz Obituary
Robert D. Lutz, 70, of Circleville, passed away March 12, 2020 in Columbus.
He was born Feb. 21, 1950 in Circleville, the son of William and Icyle Alice (Grubb) Lutz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy Mae (Godby) Lutz; and brothers, Roger D. and James K. Lutz.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Anita (Scott) Williamson, of Springboro; grandchildren, Maclaren and Mackenzie; brother, Glenn E. Lutz; and sister, Florence (Jonathan) Niles, both of Circleville.
Funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Rev. William Hill officiating.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
