Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Robert E. Loy II

Robert E. Loy II Obituary
Robert Eugene Loy II, 64, of Lancaster, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
He was born Sept. 19, 1955 in Circleville, and is survived by his father, Robert E. Loy (Patricia Hettinger), of Amanda; brothers, Bret Loy (Loretta), Shawn Loy (Susannah), Shane Loy, Tracey Loy (Malinda), and DJ Loy (Karen); sisters, Teri Loy, Jeri (Richard) Needles and Lisa Loy.
An avid Ohio State fan, bowler, and golfer, Rob retired from JB Hunt in 2018.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Jo Ellen Good Weidinger; and stepmother, Susan L. Loy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 11th from 5 until 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. service at the Frank E Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, 405 N. Columbus St. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Caring Cremation â„¢ will follow the service.
Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
