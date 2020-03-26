|
|
Robert Eugene Wilson, 95, passed away March 23, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.
He was born in Fayette County, Ohio to the late Homer D. and Gladys (Miller) Wilson on Feb. 24, 1925.
Robert was drafted right out of high school into the United States Army during WWII at the age of 18. His first combat was in Anzio, Italy, and he was captured by the Germans in France in Sept. of 1944. Robert's POW camp was liberated in June 1945 in Mooseberg, Germany by the American Army. Robert was a decorated veteran that proudly served his country. After the war, he married Elnoma in 1949. Robert worked for American Loan and Finance, Co. until his retirement. He then worked part-time driving limousines for local and Columbus based funeral homes. He was a member of the Kiwanis and president from 1963-64, Masonic Lodge in Circleville, NRA, Genealogy (local), SARS (Sons of the American Revolution) and local sportsman club. He was the oldest member and loved target shooting and fishing at the pond.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Elnoma; son, Robert Daniel Wilson; and sister, Marjorie Hatfield.
Left to mourn his passing is his daughter, Kathleen Wilson; nephews, Robert Eugene Hatfield, Russell Hatfield, Ronald Wilson and Lonnie Wilson.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Forest Cemetery in order to comply with public health regulations.
Military honors will be observed at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Ex-Prisoners of War, PO Box 3445 Arlington, Texas 76007-3445.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger.
Please leave fond memories of Robert at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 27, 2020