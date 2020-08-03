Robert Edgar Swepston, 83, of Kingston, went to join family and friends with the Lord on July 31, 2020 at his lifelong farm residence.
He was born on March 21, 1937, Kingston, the son of the late Ollen and Opal (Dawson) Swepston.
On July 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to his loving wife, Betsy Ann (Sharp) Swepston, who survives.
Robert is survived by his beloved children, Anita (Raymie) Diehl and Aaron (Shannon) Swepston; grandchildren, Cassie Diehl, Hannah, Evan, Grace, Sadie and Connor Swepston; great-grandson, Grayson Henry Diehl, all of Kingston.
Also surviving are brothers, Malvin Swepston and Ollen Swepston; and numerous other special family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Cheyenne Diehl.
Robert was born the next to the youngest of six children and was preceded in death by his siblings, Lowell Swepston, Wayne (Pete) Swepston and Wanda (Suze) Delong.
Robert was a 1955 graduate of Centralia High School. He was a member of Tyler Memorial UMC, Chillicothe and New Covenant UMC, the Villages of Florida. He was a dairy farmer and Centralia/Zane Trace School Bus Driver for many years. Robert was involved in 4-H with his children and grandchildren and was a Dairy Barn Superintendent.
After retiring, Robert did mission projects with NOMADS, MTE Mission and Heifer International. Robert and Betsy loved to travel including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Haiti and wintered in Florida, where he spent time woodcarving and playing bocce. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with family, friends and working outside.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 12 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Hill's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert's honor to Black Mountain Home for Children and Youth in North Carolina, and Teen Missions International, Merritt Island, Florida.
Condolences can be made on Robert's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com
