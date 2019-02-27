|
|
Robert Fenneken Sr., 65, of Circleville passed away on February 14.
He was born on April 9, 1953 in Columbus to Willard and Edna (Thompson) Fenneken Sr.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister, Janet Draise.
Robert is survived by his wife, Pattie (Leasure) Fenneken; children, Gage Leasure, Kylee Bolin, Tammy (Mark) Cook, Tracy (Marty) Jarvis, Bobby Fenneken Jr, (Tina), Mike Fenneken (Dana); grandchildren, Bobby III, Kyle, Derek, Doug, Brittany and her five children; great-grandchildren, Carly, Paisley and D.J.; and siblings, Mary Lennox, Shirley Kneese, Bonnie Butcher, Fawn Huey, John, Joe, Jimmy, Pam, and Patti Fenneken.
Funeral services will be held on February 23 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 28, 2019