|
|
Robert Hillis Castle Jr. infant son of Robert Hillis and Amanda Marie (Bush) Castle Sr., born June 13, 2019 in Circleville, passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at the residence.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his sister, Addison Marie Lynn Castle; brother, Samuel Lee Castle; grandparents, Jennifer Lynn Castle and Jason Nathaniel North, and Theresa Marie Bush; great-grandparents, Connie Sue Climer, Donald Hillis Climer and Patricia Darst; aunts and uncles Laura Joan Climer, Jacob Bush, Donnie (Jessica) Climer, Tracey Climer (LeRoy Williams), Joey Climer (April Riser) and Jacob Climer; numerous other aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by grandpa, Robert E. Lee Castle and uncle, Samuel Lee Nicholson II.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens, Lithopolis,
Ohio. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 3, 2019