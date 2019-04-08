Robert (Bob) James Hively passed from this earth to his heavenly home on April 6, 2019 at home with his family after an extended battle with Multiple Myeloma and aHUS. He was born on February 6, 1958 in Charleston, W.Va., to parents Oarus (Shorty) and Alta Helen Hively, both deceased.

His family moved to Circleville when he was in first grade. Bob shared his special wisdom, laughter, care and advocacy for others at an early age.

He graduated with honors from Circleville High School class of 1976, obtained a Bachelors in Social Work from Ohio University and a Masters in Business Administration from Bowling Green University.

Bob served as the Director of Business, Finance & Operations for the Pickaway County Developmental Disabilities Board up to the day he passed, never letting his disease define him. He previously worked for Fairfield and Pickaway County Children Services, the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies and Pickaway County Community Action.

Bob dedicated his life not only to God and his family but to serving those around him through public and community service. He served on the Pickaway County Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau Board, Pickaway ArtsaRound, Haven House Board, Brooks-Yates Center Housing Opportunities Board and many positions within the church at Community and Calvary United Methodist Churches from Youth Leader to Finance Chair. In his younger days, he lead Young Life and Campus Life activities in the county.

Bob had a passion for a wide variety of music and sharing old and new artists with others. He was instrumental in bringing many musicians and artists to the community for events. He was quick-witted, fun to be around and had a song line for every situation. Bob had a brilliant mind and a natural behind-the-scenes way of making things work for the good of others.

In the past several years, he worked alongside his doctors at OSU The James, personally researching and consenting to a variety of treatments and clinical trials to help advance the cure for Multiple Myeloma. Even in death, he chose to donate his body to OSU Medical Center to continue medical research and education.

Bob is lovingly survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela (Konkle) Hively; daughter, Leah (Ricky) Hooks; sister, Barbara Hively, Albuquerque, N.M.; half-sister, June (Darwin) Neddo, Charleston, W.Va.; brothers-in-law, Roger (Elaine) Konkle and Douglas (Cheryl) Konkle; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Allen) Holbrook and Holly (David) Hulse; and nieces and nephews, Zach Watkins, Kaci (Andrew) Payne, Kara Fillipas (Scott Nellos), Lynn Neddo, Jennifer Neddo, Steve (Barbara) Neddo, Philip Neddo, Marc (Alisha) Neddo, Paul (Heidi) Neddo, Jared (Misty) Konkle, Lance Konkle, Luke Konkle, Brandon (Barbara) Konkle, Jessica (Justin) Fausset, Gabriel (Maureen) Konkle, Jeremy (Cheryl) Holbrook, Adam (Jayme) Holbrook, Brad Holbrook, and Nathan Hulse.

He also is preceded in death by his half-sister, Phyllis Trierweiler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Community United Methodist Church, Circleville on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Tad Grover and followed by light refreshments and a time for joyful remembrance and sharing together.

Donations can be made in his honor to Brooks-Yates Center Housing Opportunities, Community UMC, Pickaway Hands for Disabled or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.