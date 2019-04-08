Home

Robert Lee Harrison II Obituary
Robert Lee Harrison, II, 40, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. 
He was born October 28, 1978 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Robert Lee Harrison and Mary Ellen (nee Scarberry) Harrison-Reed. 
Lee is survived by his wife, Jen Harrison; children Raylee, Alissa, Reagan; mother, Mary (Harold) Harrison-Reed; sisters, Susan Renee (Scott) Kennedy, Dr. Pamela Gail (Tony) Creed; nieces and nephews Garrott Kennedy, Gannon Kennedy, Takeo Creed, Alyia Creed, Isabelle Ramsey, Tyler Ramsey, Nathan Ramsey; parents-in-law Chris and Sandie Wunnenberg; sister-in-law (Erica (Scott) Ramsey; brother-in-law, Chris August Wunnenberg, IV; and by many other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Harrison. 
Visitation at Messiah Lutheran Church, 10416 Bossi Lane, Cincinnati, Thursday April 11, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon, with Pastor Allen Stuckwisch officiating. Burial to follow in Lebanon Cemetery.  
Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield, is serving the family.  www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
