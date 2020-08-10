1/1
Robert Martin
Robert Martin, 72, of Circleville, died 2:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born, Jan. 18, 1948, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Robert Milton and Flora Garnet Lundy Martin.
He was married to the former Carmen D. Thornburg who died May 8, 2019.
Surviving are sons, Stephen D. Martin, of Ashville, and James J. (Renee Morgridge) Martin, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; a stepdaughter, Wendi M. Kale, of Circleville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by daughters, Tiffany Dawn Martin and Brandi Jo Martin.
Robert was a member of the JSN Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 1966 graduate of South Point High School.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio with Dean Hughes officiating.
There will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
