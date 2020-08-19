1/1
Robert N. Pontius
1930 - 2020
Robert "Bob" N. Pontius, 89, of Ashville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Wyngate in Circleville, Ohio.
Bob was born on Oct. 25, 1930 to the late Norman and Georgia (Arledge) Pontius in Ashville, Ohio.
Bob was a graduate of Walnut Township School where he received the Bob Bowsher Basketball Award in 1949. Bob was a lifelong farmer and had also worked at DuPont for 27 years. Bob was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is also preceded in death by siblings, Harold, Jim, Mary Forquer and Norman Pontius Jr.
Bob is survived by wife, Patricia A. (Foreman) Pontius; sons, Rick (Darlene), Craig (Denise) and Tom (Wanda) Pontius; grandchildren, Jenny, Devan (Jakye) and Jason (Christie) Pontius, Ryan (Lori) Pontius and Tracy (Nick) Rieke, Brandon (Christa) and Nicholas (Kara) Pontius; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Road, Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.



Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Reber Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
