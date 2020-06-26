Robert R. Bloomfield
Robert R. Bloomfield passed away on June 6, 2020.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio to Henry and Florence (Greeno) Bloomfield, May 31, 1968.
He enjoyed drawing, going fishing, camping and fixing cars. His true passion was his children, grandchildren and his dog, Peanut. Robert was a wonderful husband, father and pawpaw. In his spare time, he love spending it with his family.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Henry L. Bloomfield; mother, Florence E. (Greeno) Bloomfield; and brother, William Gilbert.
He is survived by his lovely wife of 15 years, Charlene (Davis) Bloomfield; two sons, Robert K. L. Bloomfield (Joshua B. Clifford), William A. Bloomfield (Chelsea N. Holland); two daughters, Tamara M. Bloomfield (Donald F. Riley) and Harley M. Bloomfield; grandchildren, Debony L. Riley, Paisley A. Bloomfield, Donica L. Riley, and Thomas L. K. Bolton; step-daughter, Alisha (Arthur) Hale; two brothers, Jack (Ruthie) Bloomfield, Michael (Connie) Bloomfield; two sisters, Kathy Kempton and Marilyn Cross (Eric Windstead); nephews, Jerry Cobb, Casey Cobb, Michael Bloomfield, Brian Bloomfield, Tyler Bloomfield, Abby Bloomfield, Jay Bloomfield and Billy Kempton; nieces, Pammy Bloomfield and Christina Kempton; in-laws, Carmen (Phiylis) Davis. Special thanks to his best friend, Joe Barnhart.
Memorial services will be held on June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at A.W. Marion State Park in the shelter house (7317 Warner-Huffer Road, Circleville, Oh 43113).



Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
