Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stephenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson Obituary
Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson, 78, of Ashville, Ohio passed away April 5, 2019.
He was born in Point Pleasant, W.Va. and preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary (Casto) Stephenson; his loving wife of 48 years, Louannie (Ann) Stephenson; eldest son, Dell Stephenson; and brother, Chuck Stephenson.
Surviving family includes his son, Les (Beth) Stephenson; grandsons, Aaron (Cheyenne) and Kyle; great-grandson, Carter; daughters, Gidget (Kevin) McGarvey and Bridget Farrell; grandchildren, Brody, Babe, Max, Kaylee and Keelee; sister, Mary Kay (Norm) Berry. He also is survived by best friends, JC Kelly and Roger Counts, plus numerous nieces and nephews. 
Slim worked for Capital Excavating and Dineen Excavating. Bob's passion was his grandchildren, participating in 4-H livestock activities, watching Les and Kyle car racing, his horses, Australian Shepherds, chickens, stock sales and watching all sports on TV. 
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio where funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Mike Blanton officiating. Interment at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, Ohio.
Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now