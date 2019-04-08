|
|
Robert W. (Bob/Slim) Stephenson, 78, of Ashville, Ohio passed away April 5, 2019.
He was born in Point Pleasant, W.Va. and preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary (Casto) Stephenson; his loving wife of 48 years, Louannie (Ann) Stephenson; eldest son, Dell Stephenson; and brother, Chuck Stephenson.
Surviving family includes his son, Les (Beth) Stephenson; grandsons, Aaron (Cheyenne) and Kyle; great-grandson, Carter; daughters, Gidget (Kevin) McGarvey and Bridget Farrell; grandchildren, Brody, Babe, Max, Kaylee and Keelee; sister, Mary Kay (Norm) Berry. He also is survived by best friends, JC Kelly and Roger Counts, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Slim worked for Capital Excavating and Dineen Excavating. Bob's passion was his grandchildren, participating in 4-H livestock activities, watching Les and Kyle car racing, his horses, Australian Shepherds, chickens, stock sales and watching all sports on TV.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Spence-Miller Funeral Home, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio where funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, with Pastor Mike Blanton officiating. Interment at Beckett Cemetery, Commercial Point, Ohio.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 9, 2019