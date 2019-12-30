Home

Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
Burial
Following Services
Fairfield Cemetery
West Lafayette, OH
Robin L. Jones

Robin L. Jones Obituary
Robin L. Jones, 86, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Pickaway County on June 23, 1933 to the late Lucille and Robin C. Jones.
Robin retired from AEP after 34 years of service and was one of the original 60 workers who started the Conesville power plant. Before starting his career, Robin served in the United States Army as a Paratrooper. He was a member of the West Lafayette United Methodist Church and belonged the Masonic Lodge, The Scottish Rite, the Coshocton Elks Lodge and the Shriners. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time.
Robin is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, of 64 years; his four childrenm Sheryl (Fred) Barr, James (Lisa) Jones, Robin (Kim) Jones, Dwane (Peg) Jones; grandchildren, Nathan (Heather) Moore, Amy (Matt) Limburg, Daniel (Lindsey) Moore, Sarah Jones, James Jones, Michael (Amanda) Jones, Tammie (Matt) Hanna, Andy (Sierra) Jones, Jackie(Justin) Alexander, and Sally Jones; 18 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Steven (Pam) Jones.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020 from 5-7p.m., and one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with pastor Matthew Anderson officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed toward the West Lafayette united Methodist Church; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
