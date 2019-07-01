Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin L. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin L. Smith Obituary
Robin L. Smith, 51 of Ashville passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 12, 1968 in Columbus to the late Bill and Irene (Spencer) Smith.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Paul R. Williams; adored children, Amanda Woodring (William Miller) of Ashville, Adam Woodring of Columbus, Emily, Jennifer, and Paul "Jr." Williams all of Ashville; three grandchildren, Bailey, Lucas, and Bentley; brothers, Steve and Richard; sisters, Shirley, Sue, Linda, Wanda, Debbie, Kathy, and April; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with a Funeral Service at noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with, Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery, Grove City.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now