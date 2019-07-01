|
Robin L. Smith, 51 of Ashville passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 12, 1968 in Columbus to the late Bill and Irene (Spencer) Smith.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Paul R. Williams; adored children, Amanda Woodring (William Miller) of Ashville, Adam Woodring of Columbus, Emily, Jennifer, and Paul "Jr." Williams all of Ashville; three grandchildren, Bailey, Lucas, and Bentley; brothers, Steve and Richard; sisters, Shirley, Sue, Linda, Wanda, Debbie, Kathy, and April; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with a Funeral Service at noon on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with, Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery, Grove City.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 2, 2019