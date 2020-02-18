|
Rodney Lee Stump, 68, of Stoutsville, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1951 in Circleville to Carl "Pat" and Betty (Payne) Stump.
Rodney is preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Stump, and a brother, Bruce Stump.
In addition to his parents, Rodney is survived by his wife, Joan (Sowers) Stump; children, Tim (Rhonda) Stump, Lisa (Jeff) Burroughs; stepchildren, Mickie (John) Fullen, Tina Raines; grandchildren, David, Brandon and Andrea; sisters, Beverly Cheadle, Carla Ayers, Robin Beaver and Vickie Moore.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Circle of Light, 2146 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 19, 2020