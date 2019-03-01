Roger David McConnell, 79, passed away at home February 27, 2019. He was born September 23, 1939 to the late Paul and Elizabeth McConnell Stonerock in Circleville.

Roger graduated from Circleville High School and worked for Fast Freeze in Circleville for 36 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and he enjoyed his free time surrounded by his family. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his siblings, Sally Koverman, John McConnell and Joe McConnell. Left to mourn his passing is his loving wife of 55 years, Sara (Guisinger) McConnell; children, Colleen (Troy) Evans, Sean (Rebecca) McConnell and Karrie (Jim) Mathues; grandchildren, Conor McConnell, Aiden McConnell, Max Mathues, Ellie Mathues and Sam Mathues; siblings, Charlotte Micocci, Jim (Linda) Mc Connell, Elizabeth (Raymond) Sanders, Mike (Martha) Stonerock, Steve (Cindy) Stonerock, Jeff (Connie Hoffman) Stonerock; and several nieces and nephews.

The family invites friends to join them at a memorial mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Circleville on Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating. The urn burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery immediately following mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church and Berger Hospice.