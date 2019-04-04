Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Ronald Dollison

Ronald Dollison Obituary
Ronald Dollison, 61, of Circleville, passed away April 4, 2019. 
He was born June 3, 1957 in Chillicothe to Ralph and Lucy (Giffin) Dollison. 
He is preceded in death by his parents. 
Ronald is survived by his siblings, Genieve (Dan) Moore, Linda Gisinger, Peggy Shaffer and Bob Dollison. 
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. 
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m.   
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
