Ronald E. Avery, 79, of Lockbourne, passed away February 1, at Mount Carmel West, Columbus.

He was born April 14, 1939 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Harry and Hazel (Allen) Avery.

Ron had retired from the Franklin County Engineers Department after nearly 30 years. He was a member of Lighthouse Community Christian Church. He also participated in car shows, along with his wife, Mae, for a number of years. Ron was an avid car enthusiast, to say the least.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Winifred Mae (Dillion) Avery in 2016.

Ron is survived by his children, Randy (Tona) Avery of London, Buffie (Greg) Smith of Marysville, and Timothy Avery of Lockbourne; grandchildren, Robert Smith, Cody Smith (Shayla Brutchey), Tondy Avery; great-grandchildren, Gavin Smith, Blaine Smith , Coraline Smith, Levi Robison; sister, Brenda Haymon-Watson; sister-in-law, Donna (Herbert "Buster") Hoover; nieces and nephew, Heather Schwartz, Andrea Harmon, Tiffany Hoover and John Hoover II; and also many friends.

Friends may call today from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville.

A funeral service is set for 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service, on February 6, at Lighthouse Community Christian Church, 11659 State Route 104, Ashville, Ohio 43103 with Pastor P.J. Rings officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made to the church.