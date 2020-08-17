1/1
Ronald E. Deoring
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Edward Deoring, 57, of Circleville, died Aug. 13, 2020 at Grant Medical Center.
He was born on Aug. 19, 1963 in Columbus, the son of Donald and Almer (Reynolds) Deoring.
He was a US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Theresa Lape; and father-in-law, Paul Thompson.
He is survived by his father; wife, Tonya (Thompson) Deoring; children, Jessica Ward, Joshua (Miranda Wyatt) Ward and Gabrielle (Carl) Herrnstein; children, Angalese Upchurch and Cimmaron Deoring; grandchildren, Isabella, Carlee, and Samuel Herrnstein; Chace Brown, Sophia Ward and Mia Ward and Ava and Asher Upchurch; brothers, Donnie J. Deoring and Victor (Janice) Deoring; mother-in-law, Ruth Ann Thompson; sisters-in-law, Katrina (Kenny) Smith and Terrell (Mike) McCrady; brother-in-law, Paul "Bud" (Anna) Thompson II; many nieces, nephews and beloved dog, Kyle.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10-12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved