Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Ronald Hamilton Obituary
Ronald Hamilton, 75, of Williamsport, formerly of Circleville, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019.
He was born on April 6, 1944 in Circleville, to Isaac and Phoebe (Sparks) Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Taylor Fowler; and by several brothers and sisters.
Ronald is survived by his former wife, Carol (Haddox) Hamilton; children, Stevie Hamilton (Martin Semon), Lori (Ed) Moore, Rhonda (Todd) Cain, Cindy (David) Fowler, Rusty Harvey; grandchildren, Jimmy McCabe, Collin and Courtney Semon, Cody and Emily Moore, Jesssie Hamilton, Chelsea, Lacey and Russel Burris, Ryan Wurtzel, Matthew, Ashtian, Hannah and Hunter Fowler; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Hazel Woodward, Denny (Nancy) Hamilton, Rose (Bob) Winegardner, Larry, John, Darlene Hamilton and Molly Hoyl; and by extended family Charlie Harvey and Wesley Skinner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Muhlenburg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
