Ronald K. Chambers, 86, of Circleville, passed away February 22.
He was born August 19, 1932 in Altoona, Pa. to William and Ida (Antes) Chambers.
He retired from RCA/Thomson and was an avid Buckeye Fan and golfer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Bulick) Chambers.
Ronald is survived by his children, Cindy (Bob) McAfee and Sandy (Gary) Wolf; grandchildren, Amy Bock, Stephen McAfee, Mollie Schooley, Julianne Ely; great-grandchildren Trevor, Kinsley, Sadie, Grace, Emma, Laine, Nolan and Caiden; and by nephews, Jim and Bob McMinn.
Private graveside services in Forest Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 23, 2019