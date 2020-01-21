|
|
Ronald L. Smith, 67, of Chillicothe, and formerly of Laurelville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe due to an extended illness.
Smith is survived by his daughter, Trista of Orlando, Florida, whom he loved and cherished very much. He also has two loving sisters, Susan Thompson (Kenna "Red") of Jackson and Gloria (Danny) Evans of Buckeye, Arizona; also nephews, Mike Evans of Chillicothe, and Daniel "Tase" Evans of Glen Dale, Arizona. He also has several brothers-in-law, Cecil Reid (Erma) of McArthur, Harry Reid (Deloris), Carl Reid (Louise), Charles Reid (Betty), and the late Donny Reid and Larry Dale Reid. He also is survived by nephew, Tim Reid of McArthur; nieces, Carolyn Palmer and Peggy Bishop, both of McArthur; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Martha (Reid), and they were married for 18 years.
Smith was an ordained minister after he earned a Bachelor's Degree from Circleville Bible College (now Ohio Christian University) in Circleville. He was employed in many factories and warehouses during his working tenure. Smith was a big fan of Ohio State University football, Cincinnati Reds baseball and professional horse racing. He officiated some weddings and spoke at many churches as a guest preacher. He enjoyed country and gospel music as well as news and talk radio stations. He had an active interest in national and world politics as well.
Both visitation and the funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 12 - 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
There will be special singing by Cecil Reid as well as comments from friends and family.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 22, 2020