It is with great sadness that the family of Ronda Kay Arnold announces her passing on May 10, 2019, at the age of 49 years.

Ronda was born October 3, 1969, daughter of Paul (Joy) Atterholt of Mesa, Arizona and Mary Kay Atterholt of Chillicothe, Ohio, all of whom survive. She grew up in Williamsport, Ohio and was a 1987 graduate of Westfall High School.

She was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love, and the beauty and peace that would await her after her passing. This powerful faith is what gave her strength through her courageous battle with cancer.

Ronda is survived by her husband of 28 years, Scott Arnold, who she shared life with in Niota, Tennessee. The two were united in marriage on May 11, 1991. In her time of illness, Ronda shared these words about her love for her husband: "I love him more than the breath in my lungs, and pray that God will so graciously give him the desires of his heart." In return, there was no greater demonstration of love than to have watched Scott care for Ronda during her illness.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ronda is survived by her son, Cole (Megan) Arnold, of Canal Winchester, Ohio; son, Caleb (Emma) Arnold, of Ramstein, Germany; a granddaughter on the way; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Karen Arnold of Kingston, Ohio; brother, Rodney (Leslie) Atterholt, of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Brent Atterholt, of Chillicothe, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Amy Smith, of Laurelville, Ohio; nieces, Parker and Marlo Smith, of Laurelville, Ohio. Additional survivors include aunts, uncles, cousins, and many great friends. Ronda is preceded in death by her brother, Ben Atterholt; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Thelma Koegler; and paternal grandparents, Leo and Goldie Atterholt.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Haller Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Woodworth officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, Ohio. Friends may join the family for a visitation on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m.

The family asks that you remember Ronda's zest for life and honor her memory by living each of your days to their fullest. In some of Ronda's best last written words: "May He shower every one of you with a life full of joy as you seek Him, for you each have blessed me so."

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lighthouse Baptist Church of Circleville in Ronda's memory.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 14, 2019