Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
View Map
Rosa Jane Spicer Obituary
Rosa Jane Spicer, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away August 24, 2019 at University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
"Rose" was born June 7, 1937 in Coonville, Ohio to Harold Malone and Verna Stephenson Malone. She was a graduate of Union Furnace High School; worked 32 years at Big Jim's and then Mary's Truck Stop; and worked part time at M & M Diner in Logan, Ohio.
Surviving are her son, Joe (Debraca) Spicer of Logan; grandson Jacob (Haily) Spicer; granddaughter, Ashlee Spicer; sister Millie Dixon of Nelsonville; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
"Rose" is preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, husband James Spicer, to whom she was married for 34 years; brother, Frank Malone; and special aunt and uncle, Maxine and Paul Woltz.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with Pastor Betty Brooks officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: -www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
