Rosalie Caldwell, 79, of South Bloomfield, went to be with the Lord, March 2, 2020.
She was born on June 9, 1940 to Clyde and Marcella (Rhymer) Arledge.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Aldenderfer; a son, Timothy Aldenderfer; four brothers, Raymond, Clyde Jr., Jerry and Francis Arledge.
Rosie worked at Eddie Bauer for several years, loved working in her flowers and loved her church family where she spent time teaching Sunday school to young children and singing in the choir.
Rosalie is survived by her loving family, Kevin Aldenderfer (Mae) and his daughter, Kara, Tammy Aldenderfer Braden (Phillip) and her five children and 12 grandchildren; two great-grandsons and Billy Caldwell Jr.(Berena) Siblings surviving are Shirley (Neal) Wolfe of Circleville, Sharon Tolliver, Marilyn Darling and Leland, (Cindi) Arledge of Lancaster; and several sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends but shared many happy memories together.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Logan Elm Baptist Church with Pastor David Cavanaugh officiating.
Burial will be in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Logan Elm Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 4, 2020