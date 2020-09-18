On Sept. 13, 2020, Rosalie Crabtree was reunited with her Kenny.
She was born Dec. 18, 1930 to her parents John and Lucille "Booth" Harbert in Jackson, Ohio.
She graduated in 1948 from Jackson High School. After graduation she worked as a secretary until going to work for GTE as an operator. She met the love of her life while working at GTE, Kenneth Crabtree, and he never had a chance. They married Aug. 26, 1951.
They had three children, Pamela Sue Crabtree, Dennis Alan Crabtree and Susan Diane Crabtree. In October 1965 The Crabtrees moved from Jackson to Circleville. Rosalie worked at Walnut Street Greenhouse for 25 years before retiring. After retiring she worked part time at the Board of Election. Rosalie was a longtime, faithful member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Rosalie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Ray Crabtree; sisters, Joanna Brunton-Jones and Loretta Jones; her brother, John Gary Harbert; in-laws, Ruth "Cherrington" and Harry Crabtree; and sister-in-law, Ida "Crabtree" Jarvis.
Left to mourn her passing are her children, Pamela Crabtree of Circleville, Dennis (Penny) Crabtree of Oak Hill, Ohio, and Susan Crabtree of Circleville; granddaughter, Melissa Williams of Columbus; sister, Flora Alice (Norm) Rhea of Jackson; sister-in-law, Iva "Crabtree" Stack of Albany, Ohio; special friend Carol Lieb; her granddogs and grandcats; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 310 E. Main St., Circleville on Monday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Rosalie's funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Kenn Barton officiating, with burial at Forest Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a personal memory or condolence with Rosalie's family.