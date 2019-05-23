|
Rosemary Schwalbauch, 75, of Circleville, passed away on May 22, 2019.
She was born on October 24, 1943 in Circleville to Lee and Viola (King) Adams.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Schwalbauch; daughter, Judy Schwalbauch Hamilton; and brothers and sister Leroy, Larry and Leona Adams.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Kim Schwalbauch Coleman, Larry (Tabby), Steve, Roy, Rick (Candy) and David Schwalbauch; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Kay "Buddy" Adams; sister-in-law, Sharon Adams; and by special friend and family, Crystal (Perc) Tigner.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Sue Banks officiating.
Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville is handling the arrangements.
