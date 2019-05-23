Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Schwalbauch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Schwalbauch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Schwalbauch Obituary
Rosemary Schwalbauch, 75, of Circleville, passed away on May 22, 2019.
She was born on October 24, 1943 in Circleville to Lee and Viola (King) Adams.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Schwalbauch; daughter, Judy Schwalbauch Hamilton; and brothers and sister Leroy, Larry and Leona Adams.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Kim Schwalbauch Coleman, Larry (Tabby), Steve, Roy, Rick (Candy) and David Schwalbauch; 24 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, Kay "Buddy" Adams; sister-in-law, Sharon Adams; and by special friend and family, Crystal (Perc) Tigner.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Springlawn Cemetery, with Rev. Sue Banks officiating.
Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now