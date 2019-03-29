Rosemary Washburn, age 76, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was born to the late Buford Ketcham and Rosalee Chambliss Ketchum, Feb. 13, 1943, in Marianna, Fla.

Rosemary graduated Malone High School in 1961. Rosemary lived a full life as a wonderful mother, professional career woman and homemaker. She had a gift for arts and crafts, loved to cook, kept an immaculate house and enjoyed sharing these qualities with others. Inspiring creativity and dedication in others was her life-long goal.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Tracey and Daryl Dougherty of Galloway, Ohio; her son, Steven Hanson of Fort Collins, Colo.; granddaughters, Molly, Ivy and Diana; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous loving relatives and friends. Rosemary requested a private burial and funeral.

Arrangements were handled by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.

The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last illness.

Donations in memory of Rosemary may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Ste. B, Circleville, OH 43113.