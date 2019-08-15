|
Roxanna Adams(McGraw) 58 of Groveport, Ohio passed away at her home after a long fought battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 . She was born on July 1, 1961 in Portsmouth, Ohio and was employed at Aleris in Ashville, Ohio for more than 22 years.
Roxanna is survived by her significant other of more than 17 years, Cash Webb; son, Jason Wright of Kingston Ga.; daughter, Melisa (Josh) Henry of Ashville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Alexus, Jake, Nic, Joshua and Jaci; her mother, Dorothy McGraw, of South Shore, Ky.; and 2 brothers, Robert McGraw of Otway, Ohio and Scott McGraw of Newtonsville, Ohio.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ralph E McGraw and brother, Dale McGraw.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Community Bible Church on Fairground Road in Lucasville, with Pastor Joey Nelson officiating and interment to follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5- 8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adkinsfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 16, 2019