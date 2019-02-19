Home

Roy A. Whaley


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy A. Whaley Obituary
Roy A. Whaley, 76, of Washouzal, Wash, died February 14 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born June 20, 1942 in Pickaway County, the son of Charles W. and Ola Goldie (Smith) Whaley.
He graduated from Jackson Township in 1960 and worked at Lincoln Molded Plastics before joining the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot and warrant officer.
He retired from Elective Data Systems, a Ross Perot company, and moved to Florida to enjoy riding his motorcycle.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Ed, George, Pearl and Dwight, and sisters, Rose Ellen Curtain and Patty Whaley.
He is survived by his children, Rona Lynn (Stu) Ager and Kevin Whaley, grandchildren Zach and Derek Ager; sister, Helen Sowers; and also Dona (Hannawalt) Whaley.
Funeral services were held in Washington.
Online condolences can be made towww.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
