Roy Henry Huffer Jr., age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
He was born to Roy Sr. and Margaret Huffer in Circleville, Ohio.
Preceded in death by sisters, Rosemary Kellstadt, Jane Barthelmas and Margie Enoch.
Surviving siblings are Alice Matz, Charles Huffer, Robert Huffer and Carol List; and many nephews and nieces. Survived by wife of 62 years, Marilyn Crawford; and five children, Cindy (Tom) Kiener, Roy III (partner Lori), Johnna (Shannon) Hill, Todd (Lisa), Mark (Raven); and 10 grandchildren, Jason, Nick, Kelly, Ashley, T.J., Kaylee, Van, Gabe, Derek, Carlie; and great-grandson, Cadence.
Roy graduated from Circleville High School, The Ohio State University and Capital Law School. He practiced law in Circleville for 55 years. He served as State of Ohio Representative and Prosecuting Attorney for Pickaway County and helped campaign for soon-to-be Senator John Glenn.
He was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Elks, Noon Rotary, Paul Harris Fellowship member, OSU Presidents Club and Bonita Springs Florida Rotary Club. He served as a civil service chairman for 20 years and was member of the Pickaway Country Club, Historical Society and the Ted Lewis Museum.
He received the Chamber Award of Congress in 1960 and in 1981, Boss of the Year by the legal secretaries of Pickaway County. He was in the Presidents Club at The Ohio State University, and past president of the Pickaway Alumni Association.
He was proud to be the sole sponsor and successfully passed the law requiring insurance companies to include uninsured and under-insured motorist coverage, a law still on the books today. He was a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America, and had the pleasure of arguing a case in front of the Ohio Supreme Court. He was one of the first Golden members of the YMCA and yearly contributor to P.I.C.C.A. (Pickaway County Community Action).
Roy and Marilyn shared their beach house in Florida with the local Boys Home and Roy provided free legal services when necessary to members of the community. He liked to share with all that in 1951 he helped create the first pumpkin burger at the Youth Canteen.
He enjoyed season tickets to Buckeye football and basketball games and was an avid golfer. He and Marilyn loved to travel the country and the world. Roy had a presence when he walked into a room and he never forgot a face or a name. His family misses him dearly and he will remain a part of our hearts forever. A special thanks goes out to Pickaway Manor (which he helped co-found) and Heartland Hospice.
Per his wishes there will be a private family internment and memorial in the future.
In lieu of flowers, Roy requested to please do something kind for someone else.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 30, 2019