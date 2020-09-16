Roy Johnson, 84, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 15, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 24, 1935 in Huntington, West Virginia to Raymond and Violet (Johnson) Chapman.
Roy performed in the Silver Spur Band, playing bluegrass and country. He loved his family especially his great grandkids and he enjoyed taking walks.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Glen, James, Ellis, Wilbert, Gilbert and Samuel, Dorothy Belle, Helen Tracy, Martha Oliver and Florence Queen.
Roy is survived by his wife, Doris (Harris) Johnson; children, Roy Edward Johnson, Roger Speakman, John Johnson and Catherine Ackerman; grandchildren, Tisha (Ben) Badgley, Ray (Shannon) Speakman, Travis (Devon) Ford, Angel and Christina McCoy; great grandchildren, Cory Cline, Nolan Badgley, Felicity, Phoenix and Alanis McCoy, Tyler Speakman and Ayden and Aurora Montgomery; and sister, Alma Jean Queen; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Walky Seymour; and beloved pet, Peyton.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with cremation to follow.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11-1.
Special thank you goes to Berger Hospital ICU nurses and Berger Hospice.
.