Roy Larry Greenlee, age 72, passed from this life on May 16, 2020 at 10:41 following a lengthy illness.
Larry was born in Wilmington, Ohio on Sept. 27, 1947.
He is survived by his parents, Darrell and Joretta Greenlee, of Chillicothe; sisters, Mona Lee (Don) Pennington and Shirley McGraw, of Chillicothe.
Larry served two terms in Vietnam with the US Army. After his discharge from the service, he resided in California and later moved to Circleville. Barry was a big football fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals.
It was Larry's wishes to be cremated and no public services will be held due to the COVID-19.
There will be a family committal service at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the O.R. Woodyard Co.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
May 19, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Penny Walls
